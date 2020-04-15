Immunovant – Consenus Indicates Potential 70.4% Upside

Immunovant with ticker code (IMVT) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 24 and has a mean target at 26.5. Now with the previous closing price of 15.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 70.4%. The day 50 moving average is 14.13 and the 200 day moving average is 13.26. The company has a market cap of $937m. Find out more information at: http://www.immunovant.com

Immunovant, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It is developing IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves’ ophthalmopathy, as well as cleared for initiation of Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn