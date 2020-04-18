Immunovant – Consenus Indicates Potential 47.1% Upside

Immunovant found using ticker (IMVT) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 24 with the average target price sitting at 26.5. Now with the previous closing price of 18.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 47.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.33 and the 200 day MA is 13.33. The company has a market cap of $1,032m. Visit the company website at: http://www.immunovant.com

Immunovant, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It is developing IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves’ ophthalmopathy, as well as cleared for initiation of Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

