Immunovant – Consenus Indicates Potential 42.4% Upside

Immunovant found using ticker (IMVT) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 24 calculating the average target price we see 26.5. Now with the previous closing price of 18.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 42.4%. The 50 day MA is 14.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.71. The market cap for the company is $1,222m. Visit the company website at: http://www.immunovant.com

Immunovant, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It is developing IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

