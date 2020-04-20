Immunovant – Consenus Indicates Potential 40.3% Upside

Immunovant with ticker code (IMVT) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 24 with the average target price sitting at 26.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.89 this would imply there is a potential upside of 40.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.39 and the 200 day MA is 13.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,011m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.immunovant.com

Immunovant, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It is developing IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves’ ophthalmopathy, as well as cleared for initiation of Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

