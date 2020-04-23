Immunic – Consenus Indicates Potential 421.8% Upside

Immunic with ticker code (IMUX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 40 and has a mean target at 44.67. With the stocks previous close at 8.56 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 421.8%. The day 50 moving average is 6.86 and the 200 day moving average is 8.02. The market cap for the company is $117m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.immunic-therapeutics.com

Immunic, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of RORyt; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. Immunic is headquartered in San Diego, California.

