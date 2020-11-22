Immunic – Consensus Indicates Potential 220.3% Upside

Immunic with ticker code (IMUX) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 72 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 60.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 220.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.51. The market cap for the company is $390m. Company Website: http://www.immunic-therapeutics.com

Immunic, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn’s disease. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of RORgt; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function in patients suffering from diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, immune checkpoint inhibitor induced colitis, and other intestinal barrier function diseases. Immunic is headquartered in New York, New York.