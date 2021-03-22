Twitter
Immunic – Consensus Indicates Potential 306.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Immunic found using ticker (IMUX) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 72 and 45 with a mean TP of 60.83. Now with the previous closing price of 14.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 306.9%. The day 50 moving average is 17.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.52. The company has a market cap of $332m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.immunic-therapeutics.com

Immunic, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of ROR?t; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function in patients suffering from diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, immune checkpoint inhibitor induced colitis, and other intestinal barrier function diseases. Immunic is headquartered in New York, New York.

