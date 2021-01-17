Immunic – Consensus Indicates Potential 237.6% Upside

Immunic with ticker code (IMUX) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 72 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 60.83. With the stocks previous close at 18.02 this indicates there is a potential upside of 237.6%. The 50 day MA is 17.6 while the 200 day moving average is 17.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $371m. Find out more information at: http://www.immunic-therapeutics.com

Immunic, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn’s disease. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of RORgt; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function in patients suffering from diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, immune checkpoint inhibitor induced colitis, and other intestinal barrier function diseases. Immunic is headquartered in New York, New York.