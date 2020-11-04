ImmuCell Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 168.7% Upside

ImmuCell Corporation found using ticker (ICCC) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.21 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 168.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.14. The company has a market capitalisation of $38m. Company Website: http://immucell.com

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. In addition, it is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. The company sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.