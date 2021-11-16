Immotion Group to Unveil Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Experience, ‘Gorilla Trek’

Immotion Group plc (LON:IMMO), the UK-based immersive entertainment company, will announce today the launch of Gorilla Trek, a new live-action virtual reality experience, at the IAAPA trade show in Florida.

This exciting new VR experience will take guests to the rainforests of Rwanda on a mission to study one of nature’s most intriguing yet endangered animals – the mountain gorilla.

Immotion is proud to partner on this project with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, the renowned gorilla conservation organization. Tara Stoinski, CEO of the Fund, guides the mission, giving unprecedented access and stunning insights into seldom-seen gorilla behaviors. Produced by Immotion’s Emmy Award-winning team, it is the world’s first 360º VR motion-platform experience to showcase the mountain gorillas of Rwanda.

Edutainment – the mixture of education and entertainment – is at the heart of the ‘Location Based Entertainment’ division’s work, whether it be educating guest about humpback whales in the South Pacific, or tiger sharks in the Bahamas, or generating awareness about ocean pollution. This, combined with our motion seats, sets Immotion’s work apart.

Rod Findley, President – Location Based Entertainment, Immotion Group, said: “To partner with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund is a dream come true for us. Education is important, but the engagement that you achieve when you lead the guests on a mission and tell them a compelling story is an order of magnitude greater.” “We are confident that, as we expand our immersive theatre offerings to zoos around the world, having this caliber of project with the conservation pedigree of the Fund and Dr. Stoinski, will allow us to reach even more zoos and more guest worldwide with our message of hope and conservation.” “In a given year over 700 million people worldwide visit zoos and aquariums, with our zoo initiative, jump-started by this amazing Gorilla Trek film, we are looking forward to significant new growth in zoos during the coming year, complemented by continued growth in the aquarium sector.”

Tara Stoinski, CEO of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, said: “Creating this VR piece with Immotion was an amazing opportunity for us transport people to Rwanda to see the mountain gorillas close up and to understand the delicate balance that exists in our conservation efforts.”

Investors can see a trailer of the experience, along with a fly through of the proposed outdoor zoo encloser on the following video link: https://f.io/4FehFCFY