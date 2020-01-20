IMI plc 9.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

IMI plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:IMI) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. IMI plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 1280 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 9.8% from today’s opening price of 1166 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 30.5 points and increased 174 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1214.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 896.4 GBX.

IMI plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,161.53 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,042.62. There are currently 272,205,233 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 557,976. Market capitalisation for LON:IMI is £3,221,548,932 GBP.