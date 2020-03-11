IMI plc 8.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

IMI plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:IMI) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at Berenberg. IMI plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 815 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -8.4% from today’s opening price of 889.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 224.4 points and decreased 234.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1214.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 854 GBX.

IMI plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,119.34 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,060.29. There are currently 272,210,033 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 850,022. Market capitalisation for LON:IMI is £2,387,826,442 GBP.

