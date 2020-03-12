IMI plc 39.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

IMI plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:IMI) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. IMI plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 1140 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 39.9% from the opening price of 815 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 309.5 points and decreased 356.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1214.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 786.4 GBX.

IMI plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,114.97 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,059.95. There are currently 462,230,073 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 881,245. Market capitalisation for LON:IMI is £2,179,857,911 GBP.

