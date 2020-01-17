IMI plc 3.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

IMI plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:IMI) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. IMI plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 1150 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -3.1% from today’s opening price of 1186.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 6.5 points and increased 219.3 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1214.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 896.4 GBX.

IMI plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,160.14 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,041.73. There are currently 1,444,816,041 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 564,558. Market capitalisation for LON:IMI is £3,231,076,115 GBP.