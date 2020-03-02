IMI plc 21.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

IMI plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IMI) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. IMI plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 1250 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 21.4% from the opening price of 1030 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 79 points and decreased 73 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1214.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 896.4 GBX.

IMI plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,145.97 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,058.43. There are currently 272,208,689 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 706,171. Market capitalisation for LON:IMI is £2,719,364,803 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn