IMI plc 2.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Credit Suisse

IMI plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:IMI) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. IMI plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 800 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.3% from today’s opening price of 818.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 112.5 points and decreased 278 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1214.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 619.8 GBX.

IMI plc has a 50 day moving average of 855.02 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,020.88. There are currently 272,210,381 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 862,512. Market capitalisation for LON:IMI is £2,259,346,162 GBP.

