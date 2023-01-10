IMI plc 14.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

IMI plc with ticker (LON:IMI) now has a potential upside of 14.4% according to JP Morgan.







JP Morgan set a target price of 1,655 GBX for the company, which when compared to the IMI plc share price of 1,416 GBX at opening today (10/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 14.4%. Trading has ranged between 1,069 (52 week low) and 1,752 (52 week high) with an average of 434,367 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,690,307,265.



IMI plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist engineering company. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and servicing engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. Its segments include IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering and IMI Hydronic Engineering. IMI Precision Engineering segment specializes in the design and manufacture of motion and fluid control technologies where precision, speed and reliability are essential. IMI Critical Engineering segment is engaged in providing flow control solutions that enable energy and process industries to operate efficiently. Its products control the flow of steam, gas and liquids in harsh environments and are designed to withstand temperature and pressure extremes as well as abrasive or corrosive cyclical operations. IMI Hydronic Engineering segment is engaged in providing technologies that deliver water-based heating and cooling systems for the residential and commercial building sectors.







