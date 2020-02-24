IMI plc 13.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

IMI plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:IMI) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. IMI plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 1230 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 13.1% from the opening price of 1087.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 38.5 points and decreased 43 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1214.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 896.4 GBX.

IMI plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,163.58 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,056.39. There are currently 272,208,689 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 599,309. Market capitalisation for LON:IMI is £2,848,663,930 GBP.

