IMI plc 10.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Credit Suisse

IMI plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IMI) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. IMI plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 950 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -10.5% from today’s opening price of 1062 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 122.5 points and decreased 54.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1214.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 896.4 GBX.

IMI plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,172.17 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,053.91. There are currently 272,208,689 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 543,171. Market capitalisation for LON:IMI is £2,885,412,103 GBP.