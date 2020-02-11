IMI plc 1.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

IMI plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IMI) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. IMI plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 1100 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -1.7% from today’s opening price of 1119 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 54 points and increased 1 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1214.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 896.4 GBX.

IMI plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,172.68 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,050.98. There are currently 272,208,689 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 511,065. Market capitalisation for LON:IMI is £3,040,571,056 GBP.