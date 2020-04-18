iMedia Brands – Consenus Indicates Potential 328.5% Upside

iMedia Brands found using ticker (IMBI) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 7.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 328.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.15 and the 200 day MA is 4. The market cap for the company is $14m. Company Website: http://www.imediabrands.com

iMedia Brands operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands in July 2019. iMedia Brands was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

