Image Sensing Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

Image Sensing Systems with ticker code (ISNS) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 4. With the stocks previous close at 3.73 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.71 and the 200 day MA is 4.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $20m. Visit the company website at: http://www.imagesensing.com

Image Sensing Systems develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. The company provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. It markets and sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

