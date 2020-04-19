Image Sensing Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 6.4% Upside

Image Sensing Systems found using ticker (ISNS) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 4. Now with the previous closing price of 3.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.98 and the 200 day moving average is 4.72. The market cap for the company is $21m. Company Website: http://www.imagesensing.com

Image Sensing Systems develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. The company provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. It markets and sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

