IMAC Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 176.1% Upside

IMAC Holdings with ticker code (IMAC) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.5 and 4.5 calculating the mean target price we have 4.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 176.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.3 while the 200 day moving average is 1.73. The company has a market cap of $16m. Company Website: http://www.imacregeneration.com

IMAC Holdings provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. As of March 26, 2020, the company owned or managed 14 outpatient clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and Illinois. IMAC Holdings was founded in 2000 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

