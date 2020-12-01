IMAC Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 226.1% Upside

IMAC Holdings found using ticker (IMAC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4.75 and 2.75 and has a mean target at 3.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 226.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.15. The market cap for the company is $13m. Find out more information at: http://www.imacregeneration.com

IMAC Holdings provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. As of March 26, 2020, the company owned or managed 14 outpatient clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and Illinois. IMAC Holdings was founded in 2000 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.