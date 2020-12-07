IMAC Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 250.5% Upside

IMAC Holdings found using ticker (IMAC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.75 and 2.75 with a mean TP of 3.75. With the stocks previous close at 1.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 250.5%. The 50 day MA is 0.96 and the 200 day moving average is 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13m. Company Website: http://www.imacregeneration.com

IMAC Holdings provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. As of March 26, 2020, the company owned or managed 14 outpatient clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and Illinois. IMAC Holdings was founded in 2000 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.