IMAC Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 250.5% Upside

IMAC Holdings found using ticker (IMAC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.75 and 2.75 with a mean TP of 3.75. Now with the previous closing price of 1.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 250.5%. The day 50 moving average is 0.89 and the 200 day moving average is 1.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $12m. Visit the company website at: http://www.imacregeneration.com

IMAC Holdings provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. As of March 26, 2020, the company owned or managed 14 outpatient clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and Illinois. IMAC Holdings was founded in 2000 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.