IMAC Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 102.7% Upside

IMAC Holdings found using ticker (IMAC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4.75 and 2.75 with a mean TP of 3.75. Now with the previous closing price of 1.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 102.7%. The day 50 moving average is 1.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.08. The market cap for the company is $23m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.imacregeneration.com

IMAC Holdings provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. As of March 26, 2020, the company owned or managed 14 outpatient clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and Illinois. IMAC Holdings was founded in 2000 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.