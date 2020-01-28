Illumina, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Illumina, Inc. with ticker code (ILMN) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 412 and 290 with the average target price sitting at 347.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 319.58 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 326.79 while the 200 day moving average is 305.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $46,146m. Find out more information at: http://www.illumina.com

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. The company also provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and noninvasive prenatal testing, as well as products support services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, as well as consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers, as well as through life-science distributors. Illumina, Inc. has a partnership with Lundbeck Foundation GeoGenetics Centre for exploring the relationship between the evolutionary history of select mental and neurological disorders and infectious pathogens; and an agreement with HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. for the development of nuclease-protection-based RNA or DNA profiling tests. It operates in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and South Africa. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.