Illumina, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 3.3% Upside

Illumina, Inc. found using ticker (ILMN) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 380 and 290 calculating the average target price we see 337.86. With the stocks previous close at 327 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 323.23 and the 200 day moving average is 310.22. The market cap for the company is $47,441m. Visit the company website at: http://www.illumina.com

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. The company also provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and noninvasive prenatal testing, as well as products support services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, as well as consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers, as well as through life-science distributors. Illumina, Inc. has a partnership with Lundbeck Foundation GeoGenetics Centre for exploring the relationship between the evolutionary history of select mental and neurological disorders and infectious pathogens; and an agreement with HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. for the development of nuclease-protection-based RNA or DNA profiling tests. It operates in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and South Africa. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.