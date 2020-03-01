Illumina – Consenus Indicates Potential 30.6% Upside

Illumina found using ticker (ILMN) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 390 and 290 calculating the average target price we see 339.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 259.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.6%. The 50 day MA is 301.66 and the 200 day moving average is 304.71. The market cap for the company is $39,053m. Visit the company website at: http://www.illumina.com

Illumina provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. The company offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. It also provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and noninvasive prenatal testing, as well as products support services. The company serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, as well as consumer genomics companies. It markets and distributes its products directly to customers, as well as through life-science distributors. Illumina has a collaboration with Roche to broaden the adoption of distributable next-generation sequencing-based (NGS) testing in oncology. The company operates in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, China, and Africa. Illumina was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

