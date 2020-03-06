Illumina – Consenus Indicates Potential 23.0% Upside

Illumina found using ticker (ILMN) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 390 and 290 and has a mean target at 339.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 276.02 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.0%. The day 50 moving average is 297.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 304.34. The company has a market cap of $39,777m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.illumina.com

Illumina provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. The company offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. It also provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and noninvasive prenatal testing, as well as products support services. The company serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, as well as consumer genomics companies. It markets and distributes its products directly to customers, as well as through life-science distributors. Illumina has a collaboration with Roche to broaden the adoption of distributable next-generation sequencing-based (NGS) testing in oncology. The company operates in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, China, and Africa. Illumina was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

