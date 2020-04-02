Illumina – Consenus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

Illumina found using ticker (ILMN) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 371 and 220 calculating the mean target price we have 319.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 273.12 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 264.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 299.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $37,700m. Company Website: http://www.illumina.com

Illumina provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. The company offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. It also provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and noninvasive prenatal testing, as well as products support services. The company serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, as well as consumer genomics companies. It markets and distributes its products directly to customers, as well as through life-science distributors. Illumina has a collaboration with Roche to broaden the adoption of distributable next-generation sequencing-based (NGS) testing in oncology. The company operates in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, China, and Africa. Illumina was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

