Ilika Goliath scale-up should be an exciting prospect for shareholders (Analyst VIDEO)

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is the topic of conversation when Clean-tech Equities Specialist at Baden Hill, Dr Tom McColm joins DirectorsTalk.

Tom discusses the successful conclusion of Ilika’s scale-up study, SOLSTICE, shares his take on the news, explains how this affects his view on Ilika’s business going forward, the implications with respect to the UK battery sector.

Ilika is a pioneer in solid state battery technology, enabling solutions for applications such as Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.