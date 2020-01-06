IHS Markit Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential -.3% Downside

IHS Markit Ltd. found using ticker (INFO) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 61 calculating the average target price we see 75.59. With the stocks previous close at 75.79 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 73.7 and the 200 day MA is 68. The company has a market capitalisation of $30,403m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ihsmarkit.com

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment provides upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also offers data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The company’s Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis, as well as sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for carmakers, dealers, and agencies. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 90 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. The company’s Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides discovery technologies, research tools, and software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. Its Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.