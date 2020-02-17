IHS Markit Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

IHS Markit Ltd. with ticker code (INFO) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 91 and 63 and has a mean target at 83.13. Now with the previous closing price of 80.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 79.04 and the 200 day moving average is 71.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $31,735m. Company Website: http://www.ihsmarkit.com

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. The company’s Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis, as well as sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; and predictive analytics and marketing automation software. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 100 countries. The company’s Resources segment provides upstream services, including technical information, analytical tools, and market forecasting and consulting for the upstream industry; and downstream information, such as market forecasting, midstream market analysis and supply chain data, refining and marketing economics, and oil product pricing information for the chemical, refined products, agriculture, and power industries. It also offers data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The company’s Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides discovery technologies, research tools, and software-based engineering decision engines; performance and analysis for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.