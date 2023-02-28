IGAS Energy PLC 73.6% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

IGAS Energy PLC with ticker (LON:IGAS) now has a potential upside of 73.6% according to Canaccord Genuity.







Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 75 GBX for the company, which when compared to the IGAS Energy PLC share price of 20 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 73.6%. Trading has ranged between 15 (52 week low) and 112 (52 week high) with an average of 506,724 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £24,843,513.



IGas Energy plc is a United Kingdom-based onshore oil and gas exploration and production business. The Company has an interest in 50 licenses at onshore locations across Britain, including the Weald Basin in southern England, the Gainsborough Trough in Eastern Midlands, the Bowland Basin in the North Westland the inner moray fifth, north of Inverness in the Scotland. The Company develops and produces gas and oil reserves at onshore locations in the Northwest of England, the East Midlands, the Weald Basin in Southern England and the northern coastal areas of the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland. Its subsidiaries include Star Energy Group Limited, Star Energy Limited, Star Energy Weald Basin Limited, IGas Energy Enterprise Limited, Island Gas Limited, Island Gas (Singleton) Limited, Dart Energy (Europe) Limited, Dart Energy (East England) Limited, IGas Energy Production Limited and other.







