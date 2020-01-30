IG Group Holdings plc 4.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

IG Group Holdings plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IGG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. IG Group Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 695 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 4.3% from today’s opening price of 666.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 28.6 points and increased 33.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 711.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 467.4 GBX.

IG Group Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 692.97 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 610.09. There are currently 168,669,421 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 865,115. Market capitalisation for LON:IGG is £2,447,166,675 GBP.