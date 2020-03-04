IG Group Holdings plc 1.8% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

IG Group Holdings plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IGG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. IG Group Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 730 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 1.8% from the opening price of 716.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 56 points and increased 36.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 727.9 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 467.4 GBX.

IG Group Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 689.82 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 629.81. There are currently 369,439,455 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,042,228. Market capitalisation for LON:IGG is £2,668,831,038 GBP.

