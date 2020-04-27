IG Group Holdings plc 0.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by Liberum Capital

IG Group Holdings plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IGG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. IG Group Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 740 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -.9% from today’s opening price of 746.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 70.9 points and increased 68.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 777 GBX while the 52 week low is 467.4 GBX.

IG Group Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 688.03 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 649.85. There are currently 369,439,455 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,818,698. Market capitalisation for LON:IGG is £2,789,267,470 GBP.

