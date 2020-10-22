IG Design Group PLC 71% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

IG Design Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:IGR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. IG Design Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within AIM. Canaccord Genuity have set a target price of 790 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 71.0% from today’s opening price of 462 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 39.5 points and decreased 41 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 798 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 300 GBX.

IG Design Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 451.71 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 556.61. There are currently 96,366,796 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 132,071. Market capitalisation for LON:IGR is £452,923,941 GBP.

