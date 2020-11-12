IEC Electronics Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.1% Upside

IEC Electronics Corp. found using ticker (IEC) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12.5 and 12.5 and has a mean target at 12.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 34.1%. The 50 day MA is 9.24 and the 200 day MA is 8.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $99m. Visit the company website at: http://www.iec-electronics.com

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The ompany manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer’s representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.