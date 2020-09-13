IEC Electronics Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.3% Upside

IEC Electronics Corp. found using ticker (IEC) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12.5 and 12.5 and has a mean target at 12.5. With the stocks previous close at 8.66 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 44.3%. The day 50 moving average is 8.74 and the 200 day moving average is 7.97. The company has a market cap of $90m. Find out more information at: http://www.iec-electronics.com

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The ompany manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer’s representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

