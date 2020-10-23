IEC Electronics Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.6% Upside

IEC Electronics Corp. with ticker code (IEC) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12.5 and 12.5 with the average target price sitting at 12.5. Now with the previous closing price of 9.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.86 and the 200 day MA is 8.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $100m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.iec-electronics.com

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The ompany manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer’s representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn