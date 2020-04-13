Idera Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 461.6% Upside

Idera Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (IDRA) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 8.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 461.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.89. The market cap for the company is $48m. Visit the company website at: http://www.iderapharma.com

Idera Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

