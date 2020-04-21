Idera Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 355.6% Upside

Idera Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (IDRA) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 8.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 355.6%. The 50 day MA is 1.42 while the 200 day moving average is 1.85. The market cap for the company is $70m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.iderapharma.com

Idera Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn