Idera Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 353.0% Upside

Idera Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (IDRA) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 8.2. Now with the previous closing price of 1.81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 353.0%. The day 50 moving average is 1.4 and the 200 day MA is 1.86. The company has a market cap of $60m. Find out more information at: http://www.iderapharma.com

Idera Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn