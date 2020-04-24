Idera Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 300.0% Upside

Idera Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (IDRA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 7.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 300.0%. The day 50 moving average is 1.44 while the 200 day moving average is 1.84. The company has a market cap of $70m. Find out more information at: http://www.iderapharma.com

Idera Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

