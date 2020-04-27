Idera Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 274.4% Upside

Idera Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (IDRA) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 7.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 274.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.46 and the 200 day MA is 1.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $68m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.iderapharma.com

Idera Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

