Idera Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 84.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Idera Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (IDRA) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 7.83. Now with the previous closing price of 4.24 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 84.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.79. The market cap for the company is $149m. Visit the company website at: http://www.iderapharma.com

Idera Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has collaboration and supply agreement with AbbVie Inc. and Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer

